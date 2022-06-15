Through the years, we’ve displayed political yard signs on our lawn without incident; until this past week when two went missing. It is my understanding that, in Maine, the unlawful removal of temporary signs in the public right of way or private property is a civil offense punishable by a fine not to exceed $250. More aggravating a violation is the trespass on the property we have worked to attain and maintain. The offense of the greatest magnitude, however, is the negation of our right to freely express our political views.

On numerous occasions I have taken an oath to abide by the principles of the Constitution. To raise one’s hand and pledge to respect the structure of our government and the rights bestowed equally on all of us Americans is not a hollow gesture. It is a bond of honor. I doubt whomever took our signs ever had occasion to make such a commitment.

I considered placing a deer cam by the replacement signs. (In my initial, immediate anger, bear traps, land mines and punji sticks crossed my mind.) I have opted, instead, to place a small American flag on each sign in the hopes that whosoever would be inclined to take these signs would not be so low and ignorant as to desecrate Old Glory.

Joe Wagner

Lyman

