Bath

Tues.  6/21  5 p.m.  Economic Development Committee  City Hall

Wed.  6/22  4 p.m.  Transportation Committee  City Hall

Brunswick

Tues.  6/21  6:30 p.m.  Town Council  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  6/22  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  6/22  6 p.m.  Rivers and Coastal Waters Commission  Town Hall/Zoom

Thur.  6/23  5 p.m.  Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Thur.  6/23  6:30 p.m.  Finance Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Thur.  6/23  7:15 p.m.  Village Review Board  Town Hall/Zoom

Harpswell

Thur.  6/23  6 p.m.  Select Board

Topsham

Thur.  6/23  6:30 p.m.  Russell Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

