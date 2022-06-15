Bath
Tues. 6/21 5 p.m. Economic Development Committee City Hall
Wed. 6/22 4 p.m. Transportation Committee City Hall
Brunswick
Tues. 6/21 6:30 p.m. Town Council Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 6/22 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 6/22 6 p.m. Rivers and Coastal Waters Commission Town Hall/Zoom
Thur. 6/23 5 p.m. Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Advertisement
Thur. 6/23 6:30 p.m. Finance Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Thur. 6/23 7:15 p.m. Village Review Board Town Hall/Zoom
Harpswell
Thur. 6/23 6 p.m. Select Board
Topsham
Thur. 6/23 6:30 p.m. Russell Room
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles