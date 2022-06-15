CUMBERLAND FORESIDE – Carolyn “Cally” Mary (Chandler) Moore of Cumberland Foreside, beloved mother, wife, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away on May 20, 2022 in Westbrook at the age of 77.

The descendent of many generations of Mainers, Cally was born on Nov. 29, 1944 in Ridgewood, N.J., where her parents William H. Chandler and Anna Verrill Chandler DeMunn lived during WWII. After the war, her family returned to Maine, settling on a small apple orchard in Cumberland Center.

Cally attended local schools – where she met her true love and future husband, Robert Moore, in 5th grade. She attended Greely Institute before graduating from Gould Academy in 1963. She studied at Wheaton College before leaving school to join the newly founded Volunteers in Service to America (now AmeriCorps VISTA) in West Virginia. After her term of service with VISTA, she moved to New York City, N.Y. where she met her first husband, Alfred Hankins. Together they moved back to Maine, where she graduated from University of Maine, Oronowith a B.A. in English and later a M.A. in Education.

After graduating, they moved to Canada where she taught school and studied weaving in Newfoundland and New Brunswick. She continued to work as an educator while raising her children, Luke Hankins, Morgan Hankins, and Linsey Short, with love, care, and kindness. Cally shared her curiosity and love of learning with her children, each of whom she educated at home until middle school.

A child of an engineer, Cally followed in her father’s footsteps, returning to school in 1990 to study electrical engineering at University of Delaware. After completing her degree, she earned a Masters in Electric Power Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1995. She worked at DuPont, Honeywell, and Varian Semiconductor, before returning home to Maine.

Cally found great joy when she reunited with her childhood sweetheart, Bob Moore. They lived happily together for 18 years, playing golf, spending time with family and friends, and traveling together – France, Scotland, and California were some of her favorite destinations. After they retired, they enjoyed winters at Loblolly in Hobe Sound, Fla. and summers back home in Maine. Cally and Bob celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary in May.

An avid gardener, Cally always found a spot to make vegetables flourish wherever she lived. She especially loved her garden plot at Maine Audubon in Falmouth. She loved exploring Maine in a kayak or canoe, hikes, and long drives. From childhood, Cally was an accomplished skier as well as a flute player with many orchestras.

Cally treasured spending time with her children and grandchildren and loved staying in touch with her older sister Margaret “Peg”, two younger sisters Jane and Barbara, and their families. She brought warmth, love, and a sparkling sense of humor to every family gathering.

Cally spent her final years at Avita of Stroudwater in Westbrook, where she was lovingly cared for by their skilled staff, who helped her find comfort and fun despite living with Alzheimer’s.

Cally is survived by her husband, Robert Adair Moore; and three children, Luke and Lindy Hankins and their children Sabrina and Nathaniel; Morgan Hankins and Deanna Volkmann and their daughter Sonja; and Linsey and Jonathan Short and their children, Merritt and Camden. She was also blessed with three amazing stepdaughters, Katy Rand, Libby Derrig and Karen Hankins, and their families.

Cally lived a life filled with laughter and love, long conversations, and the very best hugs. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

A celebration of Cally’s life will be held at Portland Friends Meeting in August.

In lieu of flowers, her family suggests donations be made in Cally’s memory to Maine Audubon

in Falmouth.

