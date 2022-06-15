SALISBURY, N.H. — Two people who allegedly fled the scene of a crash and then broke into a post office in New Hampshire are persons of interest in a homicide investigation in Vermont, police said Wednesday.

Police received a report of a vehicle that had driven off the road in the town of Salisbury shortly before 2 a.m. When they arrived, they heard people inside the post office nearby.

State troopers quickly secured the area. A 35-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman eventually came out of the post office and were taken into custody.

The two were from Fair Haven, Vermont. Police said they were persons of interest in a homicide investigation in the city of Rutland, Vermont.

They were jailed pending their arraignment on charges of burglary, criminal mischief, conduct after an accident and fugitive from justice. It wasn’t immediately known if they had lawyers.

