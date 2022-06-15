Voters in Biddeford, Saco and Old Orchard Beach approved school budget validation questions in their respective communities on Tuesday, June 14.

In Biddeford and Saco, voters approved borrowing from the state’s revolving school renovation fund for school renovation projects.

In Old Orchard Beach and Saco, voters agreed they wanted continue to validate the school budget for the next three years. Biddeford officials decided some years ago to continue to provide the validation question annually, said City Clerk Carmen Bernier.

In Biddeford, the vote to validate the $41.6 million school budget adopted by the city council May 19 was approved, 974-220, in unofficial totals. Voters also agreed, 985-217, to approve the school renovation bond to borrow up to $3.8 million through the state’s zero interest rate/loan forgiveness School Revolving Renovation Fund. The money will fund windows, along with health, safety and compliance repairs at Biddeford Primary School, Biddeford Intermediate School, and the Biddeford Regional Center of Technology. The city will receive up to $1.6 million as a loan, to be forgiven, and up to $2.2 million as a loan to be repaid at zero interest over a 10-year term.

In Saco, voters validated the $47.7 million school budget, 1,372-325, and school renovations through the state’s revolving loan program 1,253-442 according to unofficial totals provided by the city clerk’s office. The Maine School Revolving Renovation Fund program will provide a grant of up to $771,020 and zero interest bonds up to $756,054 under a $1.5 million agreement with the state. The money is to be used to fund exterior doors and making bathrooms compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act at Saco Middle School and to Governor John Fairfield School for exterior doors and indoor air quality projects. The bond is for 10 years.

In Old Orchard Beach, voters validated the $15.6 million RSU 23 budget, 665-142, and agreed they wanted to continue to validate school budgets for the next three years, 604-196, the municipality’s unofficial totals show.

