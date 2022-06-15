Cape Elizabeth
Tues. 6/21 7 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall
Thur. 6/23 6:30 p.m. Thomas Memorial Library Committee
Thur. 6/23 6:30 p.m. School Board Building Oversight Committee
Scarborough
Tues. 6/21 4 p.m. Finance Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Tues. 6/21 6:30 p.m. Transportation Committee
Wed. 6/22 8 a.m. Sustainability Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 6/22 6 p.m. Housing Alliance Town Hall/Zoom
Thur. 6/23 6:30 p.m. Sanitary District Town Hall
South Portland
Tues. 6/21 7:30 a.m. Bicycle-Pedestrian Committee 929 Highland Ave./Zoom
Tues. 6/21 6:30 p.m. City Council
Wed. 6/22 6 p.m. Housing Authority
Wed. 6/22 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Thur. 6/23 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Thur. 6/23 7 p.m. Human Rights Commission
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
Send questions/comments to the editors.