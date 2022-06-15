Cape Elizabeth

Tues.  6/21  7 p.m.  Planning Board  Town Hall

Thur.  6/23  6:30 p.m.  Thomas Memorial Library Committee

Thur.  6/23  6:30 p.m.  School Board Building Oversight Committee

Scarborough

Tues.  6/21  4 p.m.  Finance Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Tues.  6/21  6:30 p.m.  Transportation Committee

Wed.  6/22  8 a.m.  Sustainability Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  6/22  6 p.m.  Housing Alliance  Town Hall/Zoom

Thur.  6/23  6:30 p.m.  Sanitary District  Town Hall

South Portland

Tues.  6/21  7:30 a.m.  Bicycle-Pedestrian Committee  929 Highland Ave./Zoom

Tues.  6/21  6:30 p.m.  City Council

Wed.  6/22  6 p.m.  Housing Authority

Wed.  6/22  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Thur.  6/23  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Thur.  6/23  7 p.m.  Human Rights Commission

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

