CORINTH — Voters in Corinth have decided to reverse a decades-old ban on alcohol sales.

Residents of the Penobscot County town voted in the late 1960s and ’70s to impose bans on alcohol sales. But residents in the town of about 2,800 narrowly voted on Tuesday to allow the sales of beer, wine and liquor every day of the week except Sunday.

The public vote allows licensed establishments to sell liquor for on-site consumption.

Another Tuesday vote allowed retailers to sell beer and wine for off-premises consumption, the Bangor Daily News reported.

Voters stopped short of allowing Sunday liquor sales. Still, Tuesday’s votes end a long tradition of Corinth being a dry town.

