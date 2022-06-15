CORINTH — Voters in Corinth have decided to reverse a decades-old ban on alcohol sales.
Residents of the Penobscot County town voted in the late 1960s and ’70s to impose bans on alcohol sales. But residents in the town of about 2,800 narrowly voted on Tuesday to allow the sales of beer, wine and liquor every day of the week except Sunday.
The public vote allows licensed establishments to sell liquor for on-site consumption.
Another Tuesday vote allowed retailers to sell beer and wine for off-premises consumption, the Bangor Daily News reported.
Voters stopped short of allowing Sunday liquor sales. Still, Tuesday’s votes end a long tradition of Corinth being a dry town.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.