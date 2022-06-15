KENNEBUNK – Voters in Kennebunk elected Miriam Whitehouse and Leslie Trentalange to the select board Tuesday, June 14, in a three-way race for two, three-year terms. Incumbent Blake Baldwin was defeated in his bid for re-election. Frank Paul did not seek a second term.

In the three-way race for two Regional School Unit 21 director seats, Gayle Asmussen Spofford and Claudia Sayre were the top vote getters, with Andrew Freda taking third place. Incumbents Tim Stentiford did not seek re-election and Matt Fadiman, who was appointed to fill a vacancy earlier this year, did not seek election.

Voters also agreed to bond various items – including $11 million plus interest to augment funds already on hand to renovate and reconfigure the town garage, solid waste transfer station and recycling facility at Sea Road in the town’s referendum-style town meeting.

Voters declined to spend $1.6 million to change the retirement plan offered to police officers and firefighters. The vote was 1,025 in favor of making the change, and 1,151 against.

All other bond measures were approved.

In the select board race, Whitehouse, a retired microbiologist and 45-year Kennebunk resident was the top vote getter with 1,473 votes, in unofficial totals released by the town clerk’s office late Tuesday. In the run-up to the election, she said the municipal government needs to communicate better, that there was a need for strategic planning on climate change and for affordable housing.

Advertisement

Trentalange, a registered nurse and retired U.S. Navy veteran, who owns an Arundel dental practice with her husband, earned 1,429 votes She said she has watched the divisions grow larger within the community and wants to listen and work with others to fill those gaps. She said Kennebunk needs to increase options for more affordable housing and attract more young people to town.

Baldwin, who was seeking a third term, earned 920 votes. A resident for more than 20 years, he owns Video Creations, and previously served on various municipal committees. He noted the town had joined with others to work on climate change. He said he favored a system where housing developers would be required to create a specific number of units to address the town’s housing crisis. He favored construction of more auxiliary dwelling units. and regulating short-term rentals.

Spofford took the most votes in the RSU 21 directors contest, with 1,378; Sayre earned 1,357 and Freda, 822.

Wayne Berry was unopposed for a five-year Kennebunk Light and Power trusteeship.

Incumbent Wayne Brockway was unopposed for one of two Kennebunk Sewer District seats with 1,384 votes. No candidates were nominated for a second trusteeship; write-in candidate Jason Wise was elected a trustee with 3 votes.

Voters validated the RSU 21 budget 1,577-679; and agreed to continue the validation process for three more years, 1,722-518.

Advertisement

Voters agreed to amend the Kennebunk Charter to reflect an earlier policy change to select board and chair rather than the previously used terms of selectmen and chairmen, 1,903-383.

They voted in favor of amending the town’s group insurance plan to include domestic partners of employees 1,843-405.

They voted in favor of a new Comprehensive Plan, 1,760-364.

Voters approved changing the zoning classification of the Barnard Tavern property to Portland Road Mixed Use District from the current Village Residential zone 1,639-502; and a contract zone that would see the current Pilot House Restaurant in Lower Village, owned by Kyick Inc. be demolished, and reconfigured and rebuilt on the lot along with various other improvements, including moving the Spirit of Massachusetts to land, 1,514-552.

All other town meeting articles were approved.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: