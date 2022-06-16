BOSTON — It started so well for Boston, but the Celtics could not force a deciding Game 7 in the NBA Finals.

Golden State beat Boston, 103-90, to win their fourth NBA championship since 2015 on Thursday night at TD Garden.

The Celtics jumped out to a 14-2 lead, but Golden State countered with a 52-25 run and led 54-39 at halftime. Boston went on a 15-2 run and pulled to within 74-65 with 44.1 seconds left in the third quarter, and Grant Williams cut the deficit back to nine at 84-75 with 6:37 left in the fourth. But Boston got no closer.

Stephen Curry scored 32 points and Andrew Wiggins 18 to lead the Warriors.

For Boston, Jaylen Brown scored 32 points while Al Horford had 19 points and 14 rebounds.

This story will be updated

