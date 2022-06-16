Can’t shoot a gun without bullets

In some states like Texas, you can legally buy a gun and ammunition without a background check, be at least 18, and without a waiting period.



Would the outcome be different or happen at all in the tragic shooting in Texas by an 18-year-old if the ammunition he wanted for his AR-15 rifle he just bought legally, had been denied due to the Federal Law applicable in all states for the purchase of ammunition? The red flag should go up for gun dealers and others as to why an 18-year-old wants to buy an AR-15 and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.



Enact by Congressional Legislative or executive order the sale of ammunition by all states. The buyer must be at least 21 years of age, submit to a background check and a waiting period.

The right to be armed does not mean the Federal Government cannot reasonably regulate ammunition. Ammunition manufactured for guns is lethal and dangerous the same as powerful drugs which are regulated, and both can kill.



For the sake of keeping our children and public from harm by firearms, we must explore all areas of reasonable legislation.



Never did the writers of the 2nd amendment ever envision the future of being armed in the modern world today.



To repeat the president, words to the US Congress, “For God’s sake, let’s do something.”

Paul Lessard,

Topsham

Thank you, Mid Coast ER, staff

I want to express gratitude and appreciation for excellent service and care rendered by the team at the Emergency Department at Mid Coast Hospital. The proficiency of the staff, nurses and particularly, Annmarie Lattanzi, MD, who diagnosed the complicated cause of my cardiac crisis situation was extremely gratifying.

The holiday weekend left patients without their regular primary care providers and ended up in the ER as directed. The ER team was overwhelmed with patients in beds filling all rooms, hallways and waiting room chairs. There must be a more efficient way for primary care providers to direct their patients when they are not in their offices.

In a crisis situation, the team at MidCoast Hospital Emergency Room were superior and saved my life from further stress. We praise you and give thanks to all of you devoted to healthcare.

Shirley Bonadio,

Topsham

