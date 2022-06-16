NEW HIRES

Camden National Bank has hired Christopher Hutchinson as senior vice president, corporate controller. Hutchinson will oversee the finance and accounting departments at the bank. Previously, Hutchinson served as the director of corporate accounting at Wex Inc.

MMG Insurance Co. has hired Kendra Coates as senior vice president, deputy chief financial officer. Coates brings over 25 years of financial, regulatory and operational experience.

Sarah McMahon has joined Bar Harbor Bank & Trust as relationship manager for its Brunswick branch. McMahon, of Brunswick, brings 10 years of professional experience in retail management, business development and financial services. Most recently, she served as multi-unit team leader for H&R Block.

Jared LeClaire has joined Partners Bank as a mortgage loan officer in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. LeClaire previously worked as mortgage loan officer at Gold Star Lending.

John Zinn has joined Falmouth-based Back Cove Financial as a financial adviser. Zinn is a graduate of the University of Southern Maine School of Business.

Linda Ruth has joined Saco-based Green Tree Event Consultants as an event coordinator. Ruth previously worked at Martin’s Point Health Care.

Nova Tower has joined Portside Real Estate Group as a broker. Tower brings over seven years of experience in the real estate industry. She previously worked as a broker at a Portland agency. She is co-chair of the Maine Coast Heritage Trust Next Wave Group and an active volunteer for organizations in the Portland area.

PROMOTIONS

Maine Farmland Trust has promoted Ellen Stern Griswold to vice president and deputy director. She previously served as policy and research director. Over the past five years, Griswold has led state and federal policy work, working with farmers and partners to achieve myriad successes including the establishment of a $60 million state fund to support PFAS-impacted farmers and further PFAS research, and a state ban on the land application of PFAS-contaminated sewage sludge and compost made from that sludge.

Lily Hanstein has been named vice president of strategy for The MEMIC Group. Hanstein, of Portland, joined MEMIC as director of strategy in February 2020. She previously served as a senior consultant with Pro-voke, a corporate strategy and culture consulting group.

Christina Henderson has been promoted to event director at Portland-based multimedia firm Diversified Communications. Henderson joined Diversified in May 2018 and most recently served as event manager.

Anne-Marie Brown has been named senior director of operations at United Way of Southern Maine. She previously served as director of grants and special initiatives at the nonprofit, which she joined in 2018. Brown brings 21 years of experience in nonprofit leadership, including program delivery, partnership development, communications and operations.

Karen Normandin has been named president of Kennebec Valley Community College. Normandin had served as acting president of KVCC since May 2021. She has worked there for more than 30 years in multiple leadership positions including vice president of student affairs, enrollment, marketing and recruitment; dean of student affairs; director of educational support services and director of TRIO student support services.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Avesta Housing has appointed two new members to its board of directors and board of trustees for 75 State Street.

Alice Kabore, multicultural and multilingual coordinator for the South Portland School Department, has joined Avesta’s board of directors. Since 2019, Kabore has served as chair of the African Gala for Sacred Heart Catholic Church/Saint Dominic Parish in Portland.

Diane Donaldson, senior vice president and commercial banking team lead with Bangor Savings Bank, has joined Avesta’s board of trustees. Donaldson has worked for Bangor Savings for more than 15 years.

PROFESSIONAL CERTIFICATIONS

Abraham Dugal, a financial adviser at Allen Insurance and Financial, has achieved the designation of Certified Financial Planner Professional. Dugal, of Camden, has been a member of the Allen Financial team since 2015. He works with individuals, families, business and nonprofit organizations providing investment management, risk management and financial planning services aligned with helping them meet their financial goals.

