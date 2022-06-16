As electric vehicles see explosive growth across the country, public and private entities are working tirelessly to build out a charging network that can handle the demand. A successful network of chargers is easy to use, geographically spread throughout our community and accessible to all. This should make it easy and comfortable for somebody to transition to an electric vehicle.

For the city of South Portland, this has meant adding 11 chargers to city-owned properties, with dozens more coming in the next couple of years. It has meant offering an incentive grant program to businesses that provides 50 percent off the cost of chargers and associated site work. It means continuing to help businesses, multi-unit dwellers, and homeowners take advantage of rebates, tax credits and resources from Efficiency Maine, CMP and the federal government.

Numerous businesses have also added charging to their locations over the years, creating a robust network of chargers right here in our community.

Here’s a sense of where you can find chargers in South Portland and, as a bonus, Portland:

Southern Maine Community College Sustainability Center – 3 plugs

South Portland City Hall – 1 plug

South Portland Community Center – 3 plugs

South Portland Planning and Development Offices – 4 chargers

Payson Park – 2 plugs

Portland Jetport – 10 plugs

Spring Street/High Street Lot – 4 plugs, with more soon

Last week, we mentioned PlugShare, a global network of EV charging stations. PlugShare allows EV users to find charging stations (and other EV drivers). If you are ever unsure of where to charge – and don’t have this Sentry column on hand – visit the PlugShare website or download the app on your phone.

Our Sustainable City is a recurring column in the Sentry intended to provide residents with news and information about sustainability initiatives in South Portland. Follow the Sustainability Office on Instagram and Facebook @soposustainability.

Cashel Stewart is the Sustainable Transportation Coordinator for the City of South Portland. He can be reached at [email protected]

Mia Ambroiggio is a Greater Portland Council of Governments resilience corps fellow serving in the Sustainability Office. She can be reached at [email protected]

