The Patten Free Libraries’ History Room Live series is celebrating Pride Month with “The LGBTQ+ Civil Rights Movement in Maine: The Importance of Primary Sources for Preserving our History” on June 24 at 3 p.m.

From the 1970s-2010s, the LGBTQ+ community fought for their civil rights. T-shirts, buttons, posters, photographs, documents and many other artifacts document how the community built itself, learned to organize, and promoted legislation that would end discrimination in education, housing and employment.

Susie Bock, director of the Sampson Center at the University of Southern Maine, will tell that story through USM’s LGBTQ+ Collection, the largest, most comprehensive library of primary materials regarding the queer communities in Maine.

“LGBTQ+ communities aren’t often very ‘visible’ in archives and special collections due to years of discrimination,” Patten Free Libraries’ Archivist and Special Collections Librarian Mary Kate Kwasnick said. “We are thrilled to welcome Susie Bock and learn the story of the LGBTQ+ civil rights movement here in Maine.”

This talk will be presented in person in the Community Room and live on Zoom with support from Maine Street Design Co. Registration is required for the Zoom presentation only and can be found at bit.ly/hrlcivilrights

