Pine Point will again celebrate the Fourth of July with its traditional Parade and Fun Run for kids (ages 3 to 13). Registration for the Fun Run begins at 8 a.m. at the Engine 4 Firehouse at 12 King St.

The Fun Run begins at 8:45 a.m. from the fire station and will end a quarter-mile down King Street to Hurd Park (the municipal parking lot, 64 King St.) The winner of the Fun Run will carry the American flag and lead the parade.

The parade begins at 9 a.m. starting at Hurd Park and finishes at the Engine 4 Firehouse. Prizes will be awarded for the Best Decorated child, bike, wagon, and dog in the parade.

The winners for best decorated, the Fun Run winner and the grand marshal will be announced at the Fire Station followed by strawberry shortcake for everyone, served inside the firehouse.

All are welcome to participate and attend.

