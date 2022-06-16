SACO – Art, music, food, and fun all in the schedule for the 51st Saco Sidewalk Arts Festival, where vendors will be displaying and selling a variety of items to pique one’s interest.

The Saco Main Street Sidewalk Arts Festival is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 25 on Main Street in historic downtown Saco.

More than 75 artists and craftspeople will be displaying their wares – including artwork, photography, sculpture and more.

Organizers note that Main Street will be closed during the event from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. on festival day, but there is plenty of parking around the community, on the streets surrounding the festival and in several marked lots. The Saco Main Street Sidewalk Arts Festival Committee notes there is a significant amount of public parking located at the Saco Transportation Center (the Train Station), less than a block walk to the festival site.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: