A 19-year-old motorcyclist died Wednesday night in Lebanon after he crossed the center line and struck an oncoming vehicle, state police said.

Police and rescue workers were called about 7:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Champion Street, a curved stretch of road that borders Milton Pond on the Maine-New Hampshire border.

Killed in the crash was Nathan Parker of Lebanon, who was riding at a high speed and struck a Chevy Impala when he crossed the center line as he came around a corner.

The female driver and children inside the Impala were not injured, police said.

The crash remains under investigation. It was not immediately known if police suspected that drugs or alcohol were involved.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: