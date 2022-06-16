The University of Maine System Board of Trustees has extended Chancellor Dannel Malloy’s contract, which was due to expire at the end of the month, until mid-July.

Trish Riley, the newly appointed chair of the trustees, announced the short-term renewal at a meeting of the state Legislature’s Education and Cultural Affairs Committee Thursday morning.

Riley said the board renewed Malloy’s contract by mutual agreement until mid-July so it can be further discussed at a July 11 meeting of the trustees.

The chancellor, who recently received no-confidence votes from faculty at three of the state university system’s seven campuses, has been undergoing a regularly-scheduled comprehensive review this year. That process takes place in the third year of a chancellor’s employment and every four years from there on out, according to the university system’s policy. Malloy was hired in 2019.

Trustees heard part of the chancellor’s review during an executive session, not open to the public, on May 22 and will continue the review at their July meeting.

“We are reviewing his (contract) review and discussing the future of his contract,” Riley told lawmakers.

Legislators also asked Malloy and Riley to address a variety of questions about the ongoing turmoil in the system, prompted by the failed search for a new University of Maine at Augusta president.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: