Yarmouth senior standout Steve Fulton was named Maine’s Gatorade boys’ soccer Player of the Year Thursday. Fulton scored 17 goals last fall and added four assists, helping the Clippers post an undefeated season and win another Class B state title. Fulton was also named the Class B Player of the Year, an All-American and Yarmouth’s Fall Athlete of the Year by The Forecaster. Fulton is also an ‘A’ student, part of a state champion boys’ lacrosse team and will attend Providence College in the fall.

“Simply put, Steve was the best player on the best team in the state,” said longtime Yarmouth coach Mike Hagerty. “He has proven to be one of the hardest working and most trustworthy young men I know. He models the highest standards for dedication, commitment and work ethic, and expects the same of others.”

