ARUNDEL – A 41-year-old Biddeford motorcycle operator sustained extensive injuries following a crash on Log Cabin Road early Friday, June 17, said York County Sheriff Bill King.

He said Corey Tapley was taken to Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford and subsequently transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland following the crash, which took place about 1:30 a.m.

“A York County Deputy was parked running radar on Portland Road (Route 1) in Arundel when he observed two motorcycles approach at a high rate of speed,” said King in a news release. “The lead motorcycle, a 2007 Harley Davidson, was initially recorded at 68 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone. That motorcycle quickly accelerated to 101, presumably after noticing the deputy.”

King said the deputy activated the emergency equipment on his cruiser and attempted to pull the motorcycle over.

“The motorcycle turned left onto Log Cabin Road and the deputy soon lost sight of it,” said King. “The deputy continued on the road and discovered that the Harley Davidson had crashed in the vicinity of 195 Log Cabin Road.”

King said Tapley was not wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation and King said the sheriff’s office is urging the other motorcyclist to call 324-1113 and ask for Deputy Justin Titcomb.

