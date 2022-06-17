CLASS A

Who: Falmouth (12-3) vs. Cape Elizabeth (13-2)

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Fitzpatrick Stadium, Portland

Outlook: Cape Elizabeth, the top seed from the South, is the defending champion. The Capers beat Falmouth, 19-6, in 2021. Falmouth, the top seed in the North, is appearing in its fourth straight Class A final, having lost the three previous times. In the regular season, Cape edged Falmouth, 11-10, on May 2. Cape reached the final by avenging one of its losses, defeating Thornton Academy in the South final, 15-8. The Capers’ multi-faceted offense is lethal in transition and rarely turns it over in the offensive zone. Senior midfielder Tiernan Lathrop (53 goals, 23 assists) scored six goals in last year’s final. Nic Boudreau has 47 goals, 24 assists. Colin Campbell (27 goals, 43 assists), Caden Lee (32-17) and attackmen Keegan Lathrop (40-18) and Sam Cochran are all able finishers. Falmouth needs its defense, led by Ben Wentworth, Indi Backman and Cooper Bush, to keep Cape on the perimeter. If that happens, goalie Drew Noyes (78 percent save percentage) is tough to beat, as he showed with 12 saves in a 2-0 regional final victory over Windham. Falmouth’s offense is led by Robby Drum (31 goals, 43 assists), Rory Skillin-Lanou (28 goals, 13 assists), Xavier Grenier (15 goals) and Cyrus Boothby (15 goals).

– Steve Craig

CLASS B

Who: Yarmouth (13-2) vs. Brunswick (11-4)

When: 3:30 p.m.

Where: Fitzpatrick Stadium, Portland

Outlook: Yarmouth is playing for its third straight Class B state title. Brunswick is in the state finsl for the first time since winning the Class B championship in 2018. Yarmouth won the regular-season meeting, 20-8, on April 30. Both teams are hot: the Clippers have won 10 straight and Brunswick has won six of its last seven. Killian Marsh and Colter Olson each scored four goals in Yarmouth’s 11-9 semifinal win over York. The Dragons advanced to the state championship game with an upset win at top-seeded Messalonskee. Thomas Labbe and Zach Stern-Hayes both scored four goals in that victory and are two of Brunswick’s top scoring threats. Defensively, the magic number for the Dragons is 10. When Brunswick allows 10 or more goals, its record is 2-4, with both wins coming in the playoffs. The Clippers are a strong defensive team, allowing an average of just under eight goals per game. In three playoff wins, Yarmouth’s defense has been even better, allowing an average of just five goals per game. Meanwhile, the Clippers have averaged just under 16 goals per game in the postseason.

– Travis Lazarczyk

