Asian Chicken has been part of the menu rotation in our family for a few decades and is still a favorite after all these years. Easy, economical and tasty, this recipe can be doubled so half can be frozen for a later date. It can then be reheated and served with buckwheat noodles or rice.

The salad that Jennifer Aniston is said to have eaten every day on the set of “Friends” is everything a chopped salad should be – crunchy texture, fantastic flavors and just the right amount of protein, healthy carbs and fats, along with veggies that make you feel like you’ve had a great meal that makes you feel oh-so-good about yourself.

The quinoa can be cooked and cooled in advance, and all the other ingredients can be chopped and tossed together ahead of time, too. Add diced avocado or a different cheese if feta isn’t your thing, and if you want to add cooked chicken, go for it. Grilled shrimp or salmon work, too. As a matter of fact, play with the formula of grain, protein, nuts, herbs, veggies and cheese, and name it after yourself!

This salad holds well in the fridge for a few days (add the nuts and cheese just before serving) and can be trotted out for work lunches or cookouts and picnics. It really says “summertime.”

These rhubarb squares are my go-to dessert this time of year. This recipe is easier than making a pie but with the same satisfying, old-fashioned, made-from-scratch flavor. When I eat one, I feel like I’m having a little visit with my grandma.

Asian Chicken

5 teaspoons olive oil

4 bone-in, skinless chicken thighs (about 1 3/4 pounds)

1/3 cup water

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

2 tablespoons orange juice

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons ketchup

1 tablespoon white vinegar

4 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1/4 teaspoon Chinese five-spice powder

2 teaspoons cornstarch

2 tablespoons cold water

2 scallions, sliced

Hot cooked rice

In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add chicken; cook until golden brown, 8-10 minutes on each side. In a small bowl, whisk water, brown sugar, orange juice, soy sauce, ketchup, vinegar, garlic, pepper flakes and five-spice powder. Pour over chicken. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, until chicken is tender, 30-35 minutes, turning occasionally.

In a small bowl, mix cornstarch and cold water until smooth; stir into sauce. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, about 1 minute. Sprinkle with scallions and serve with rice. Yield: 4 servings

Jennifer Aniston Salad

1 cup quinoa, uncooked

2 cups water

1 cup cucumber, chopped

1/2 cup parsley, minced

1/4 cup mint, minced

1/3 cup red onion, chopped

1/2 cup roasted, salted pistachios, chopped

1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

2 lemons, juiced (about 5-6 tablespoons)

1/4 cup olive oil

Sea salt

Fresh ground pepper

1/2 cup feta cheese, crumbled

Rinse and drain quinoa. Place quinoa and water in a small pot and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer, then cover and cook for 15 minutes. Fluff with a fork and let cool for 5-10 minutes.

In a medium bowl, stir together cooled quinoa, cucumber, parsley, mint, red onion, pistachios, chickpeas, lemon juice, olive oil, salt, pepper and feta. Yield: 2 large or 4 smaller servings

Rhubarb Shortbread Bars

Crust

1 cup flour

1/2 cup butter, softened

5 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix flour, butter and powdered sugar and pack firmly into the bottom of a parchment paper-lined, 9-inch square baking dish. Bake until firm and very fragrant, but not yet browned, about 15 minutes.

Filling

1 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 eggs, beaten

1/4 cup flour

3/4 teaspoons salt

2 cups rhubarb, chopped

Whisk brown sugar, granulated sugar, eggs, flour and salt together in a bowl until completely smooth; add rhubarb and stir to coat. Spoon mixture evenly over crust. Bake until rhubarb mixture sets, about 40 minutes; cool at least 10 minutes before cutting into bars. Yield: 9 bars

