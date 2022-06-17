“As we speak, the ocean a few miles to our east is readying itself to be filled with stars.

“When I came to Bowdoin, one of the first things I did was to pile into a big white van with strangers and go winding off into the thick Maine dark for the vague promise of something ‘really cool.’ A hurricane was bearing down on my coastal North Carolina hometown, and a different cyclone was brewing in me — a terrifying lack of certainty about who I was, and whether it would be enough. So naturally, I buckled up, jammed in beside strangers and stumbled through the pines on our way to plunge into the pitch-dark sea.

“There was no explanation for what would come next. Just an invitation to jump. Once we did, the blue-green bloom of a thousand living, warm stars, following the motion of our heaving bodies, dancing in tandem with the burning sky. Adrift in utter strangeness and a beauty so deep I was afraid to breathe and scare it away. I felt my smallness beating in my chest, the oneness filling up my lungs. Certain I was exactly where I was supposed to be.”

So began the superb Baccalaureate speech (“A Luminous Endeavor”) given by Brianna Cunliffe, a member of the Bowdoin Class of 2022. Brianna, a native of Wilmington, North Carolina, was our third host student to have been chosen to give a speech during a Commencement weekend. She was preceded by RaiNesha Miller from Birmingham, Alabama, who spoke on “Rising Through Fear” and Mamadou Diaw from New York City, who titled his speech, “The Rubber Band Ball of Life.”

The listing of names, majors, minors and hometowns of graduating seniors in the Commencement booklet reveals the extraordinary geographic and intellectual diversity of the Bowdoin student body today. Biochemistry major/theater minor from Pasadena, California; mathematics and physics major/cinema studies minor from Nova Scotia, Canada; computer science and Africana Studies major from Cambridge, Massachusetts; classics major from Brunswick, Maine; mathematics major /economics minor from Rwanda; and computer science and physics major, Hispanic Studies minor from Rockport, Maine. And on and on.

Not exactly the Bowdoin of my grandfather William B. Kenniston (Bowdoin Class of 1892) or my great grandfather George B. Kenniston (Bowdoin Class of 1861). Or even my son Jon Treadwell (Bowdoin class of 1990) And the significant changes have been all to the good.

By the way, we hosted graduating senior Julie Hu, an environmental studies and visual arts major/chemistry minor from Beijing, China, for three days before she headed back to China for the summer. A superb artist, Julie once created illustrations for each of the chemical elements. For us, she created a fine Chinese meal, consisting of garlic shrimp, steamed eggs, cabbage soup and bacon with cabbage.

We returned the favor by taking her to the Great Impasta and Gelato Fiasco. She patiently answered our questions about China — the cultural situation, the history, the dating scene, computer games, eduction, etc. — and we shared what it was like to grow up in white bread small towns in the ’50s and ’60s. Julie will be pursuing a masters at the highly selective Parsons School of Design in New York City starting in September.

Incidentally, before graduation, we hosted Terry Zhang, a sophomore from Beijing, for a few days before his return to China.

We hosted Mamadou Diaw for a night between the visits of Julie and Terry. Mamadou, who now works for Fidelity in Boston, spent over a year with us during the pandemic.

We had dinner with Mamadou and his sister, Awa Diaw at Shere Punjab during the Friday of Reunion Weekend. Awa, who’s currently living in Paris while working for Microsoft, currently serves as the President of the Alumni Council at Bowdoin. And Mamadou now belongs to the newly formed Bowdoin College Black Alumni Association.

Awa, the circle comes around, had served as a mentor to RaiNeesha Miller (our host student and a former Commencement speaker), when they were both on campus.

I recently learned that a group of polar bears is sometimes referred to as a “celebration.” Tina and I are delighted that we have two granddaughters currently at Bowdoin (Karis Treadwell and Emma Barker) and we happily celebrate the many Bowdoin Polar Bears, a galaxy of stars, that we have come to know since returning to Brunswick 20 years ago as well as, of course, my former classmates from the Class of 1964.

