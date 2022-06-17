CLASS A

Who: Yarmouth (12-3) vs Kennebunk (15-0)

When: 12:30 p.m.

Where: Fitzpatrick Stadium, Portland

Outlook: With Yarmouth’s move up to Class A this season, this is the rare state championship game featuring a pair of teams that won state championships last year. These teams met early in the regular season, with Kennebunk taking an 11-3 win on April 29. Sydney Dumas led Kennebunk with four goals in that game. Kennebunk has a 31-game winning streak and is on the verge of a second straight undefeated season. This game features two of the most prolific goal scorers in the state. Junior Ruby Sliwkowski scored 17 goals for Kennebunk in three regional tournament games, while Yarmouth’s Katelyn D’Appolonia scored 18 goals in the North tournament, including 10 in a semifinal win over Cheverus. Yarmouth carries a 10-game winning streak into this game, and Wednesday’s 14-5 victory over Falmouth in the North final was the 200th win of Coach Dorothy Holt’s career. Kennebunk has held 13 of its 15 opponents to five or fewer goals. That strong defense will be tested by the Clippers, who have averaged just under 16 goals during their winning streak.

CLASS B

Advertisement

Who: Greely (12-2) vs York (10-4)

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Fitzpatrick Stadium, Portland

Outlook: The Class B runner-up last season, Greely is seeking its first state title. York is playing in the state championship game for the first time. This is the first Class B girls’ lacrosse championship game since 2012 to not feature Yarmouth or Cape Elizabeth, both of whom moved up to Class A this season. For Greely, Eva Williams, Carley Ferentz and Charlotte Taylor provide offensive punch. The trio combined for 11 of the Rangers’ 16 goals in Wednesday’s semifinal win over Cony. Rose Pavuk and Clara Pavuk provided the offensive spark for York in an 18-10 semifinal win over Brunswick. These teams split a pair of games in the regular season. York won, 16-12, in the season opener on April 23. Greely took the rematch on May 27, 13-10. Greely’s only other loss was against Class A finalist Yarmouth. Both teams boast a strong attack. York has scored at least 10 goals in all but one of its games, while Greely also has been held under 10 goals just once. The Rangers have held nine opponents to five or fewer goals, including playoff wins over Mt. Blue and Cony.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »