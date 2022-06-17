Take a spin through history at Summerfest

The Windham Historical Society is hosting a booth at the town’s Summerfest celebration this year. Starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 18, take a spin on The Wheel of History to answer Windham trivia questions and try to win a prize.

There will also be a show-and-tell exhibit where visitors can give their best guess as to the purpose of some household items from days gone by. In addition, the booth will feature books that are available at the society’s headquarters in the Old Town House Museum on Windham Center Road. This is a great way to show your support for the society while having some fun with history. And by the way, there will be free cookies available just for paying a visit.

Farmers market fun

The Windham Farmers Market in North Windham is the perfect place to spend a Saturday morning. Every week from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., browse through an array of products from local farmers and artisans, including fresh produce, eggs and a variety of meats for grilling. Some sell honey, maple syrup, jams and jellies, or sweet treats like whoopie pies, cheesecake and fudge. Area artisans offer wooden charcuterie boards, bowls, framed prints, birdhouses and more.

The market sets up at Turning Leaf Drive, located at the intersection of River Road and Route 302. It’s a fun community venture that young and old alike can enjoy. If you’d like more information, visit windhamfarmersmarket.com, look for updates on Facebook at WindhamFarmersMarket or call 894-4097.

Chili dinner, bean supper

The Windham Veterans Association has some “hot” news to share. A chili dinner will be served that will wake up your taste buds at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 18. Choose from a variety of chili offerings or have a bean supper instead if you are so inclined. There will also be a flavorful variety of side dishes, a selection of beverages and those famous desserts that guests rave about time after time. The cost is just $8 at the door and kids under 12 eat free. Takeout is also available upon request and all who visit can enter a 50/50 raffle. This is a good way to support our local veterans while enjoying a delicious meal.

News from the library

The Windham Public Library will be closed Saturdays through Labor Day weekend but will have a presence two Saturdays a month at the Windham Farmers Market. Visitors can meet the town librarians and staff, pick up books that are being held or drop off returns. There will also be an assortment of materials to browse through.

Library staff plan to be at the market from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25. For more information or to reserve a book for pickup, call 892-1908aqua ext. 3.

Summer fun discounts

The Windham Parks & Recreation Department is partnering with the Maine Recreation and Park Association to offer discount tickets to some of the area’s favorite amusement parks. From now through Sept. 2, purchase tickets at a special rate to Aquaboggan Water Park in Saco, York’s Wild Kingdom in York and Funtown/Splashdown USA in Saco. Tickets are available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Parks & Recreation office at 8 School Road. For more information, call 892-1905.

Snack donations needed

Operation Summer Snacks, an initiative of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Windham, annually collects food for children in need who receive bags of food during the school year but, in many cases, do not have snacks during the summer.

Operation Summer Snacks is requesting the following individually wrapped items: applesauce pouches/containers, cracker packs, fruit cups, raisins, granola bars, pretzels, juice pouches/boxes, cereal bars, breakfast biscuits, nonperishable pudding cups, popcorn/snack puffs and

gluten free and/or nut free snacks for those with food sensitivities.

Donations can be dropped off at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church at 919 Roosevelt Trail in Windham through August. Items can be picked up by calling Jill at 317-0383 or emailing her at [email protected]

Support meeting canceled

The monthly meeting of the Windham Cancer Support Group is canceled for the month of June. The group will resume its regular meetings at 6:30 p.m. July 26 at the Windham Public Library.

