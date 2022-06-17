The annual Maine Boatbuilders Show, scheduled for July 15-17 at Portland Yacht Services, has been canceled.

Joanna Sprague, director of the show and co-owner of Portland Yacht Services, cited the “struggling economy” for cancellation of the show because “boats are not available, the supply chain is hitting every boat yard hard” and the price of fuel continues to remain high.

The Maine Boatbuilders Show was held in March for 30 years at Portland Yacht Services’ former boat yard on Fore Street before moving to the Portland Sports Complex on Warren Avenue for two years. Then it was canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year the show returned and was held for the first time on the water in Portland Harbor at Portland Yacht Services new facility on Commercial Street.

“The show has been a labor of love, our joy and our contribution to the marine industries,” Sprague said in a press release. “Most manufacturers of boats are unable to have a boat available. Many marine manufacturers have cut their show budgets, and marketing is done online. The economy is changing and costs are rising.”

