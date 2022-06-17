LIMESTONE — Maine is launching a new push to revitalize a former Air Force base in Aroostook County.
Loring Air Force Base in Limestone closed in the 1990s. It was redeveloped into Loring Commerce Centre.
Gov. Janet Mills said Friday the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development is undertaking a two-year business development and marketing campaign to draw more business to the center. The state set aside $400,000 for the campaign in its supplemental budget.
The state picked a Greenville consulting firm, SHL Enterprise Solutions, to play the lead role in the marketing effort. The firm is expected to work with the state and Loring Development Authority of Maine to implement a recently adopted sustainability plan for Loring.
The center is 3,800 acres and includes an aviation complex. Mills’ office said priorities for the center include transportation equipment, aerospace industries, energy operations and agricultural and wood products.
