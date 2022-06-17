When people find out that Holly Duigan works at the Bridgton Twin Drive-In, they always ask her whether she watches the movies that are showing.

Between serving up hot dogs and popcorn, checking to make sure car lights are off and dealing with people whose batteries have died, she usually doesn’t have time – unless it’s raining and slow.

Duigan, 18, a recent graduate of Lake Region High School who’s going to the University of Maine at Orono to study animal science, grew up 10 minutes from the drive-in. Her family would go for retro nights, to see the “Indiana Jones” and “Jaws” double feature, and on Halloween for horror movies – Duigan’s favorite. And it was a default activity for her and her friends, one they always enjoyed.

Still, even after working there for three summers, she isn’t sick of it. This spring, she went on her day off to see “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

Duigan says she prefers the drive-in over the movie theater because you don’t have to worry about other people on their phones, and you can pile a bunch of blankets around you and your friends, like you would at home, but still feel like you’re out doing something.

“It’s just a unique experience to go to a drive-in because they’re not really around as much anymore,” she said.

The Bridgton Twin Drive-In is at 383 Portland Road, Bridgton. For more information and to see what’s playing, see the drive-in’s Facebook page.

— Leslie Bridgers