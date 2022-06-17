A lifelong Portland resident, Jack Ney would always catch at least a couple Sea Dogs games a season. But now, even though he’s at every home game of the Boston Red Sox’ Double-A affiliate, he only gets a small glimpse of the infield from his post at the first-base gate.

For him, missing out on the majority of the action is a small price to pay for what he thinks is the best summer job out there.

“It’s just a great place to work,” said Ney, 79, who’s been an usher at Hadlock Field since 2000.

Ney worked other jobs during his summers off from teaching physics at Portland High School, which he did until 2002. He’d always thought it would be fun to work for the Sea Dogs, but didn’t realize what a great organization it was until he did, noting how they paid employees even when the team wasn’t playing during the pandemic.

Punching tickets and stamping hands, he’s talked to all sorts of fans, including people who tour the country visiting minor league ballparks.

“You meet a lot of different people, it’s a lot of fun,” he said.

Tickets to games at Hadlock Field, 271 Park Ave., Portland, start at $8-$13 in advance. For the game schedule and to purchase tickets, go to milb.com/portland.

— Leslie Bridgers