Bill Hennig passed peacefully to the Lord on June 10, 2022. Bill was born on June 17, 1930, in New York. His parents William E. and Margret (Alpers) Hennig, born in Germany, met in New York after immigrating to the United States in the 1920s. His father owned one of the largest bakeries on Long Island – Hennig’s Bakery in Hempstead.

Bill attended St. Paul’s School in Garden City, New York. He went to Colby College where, in his junior year, he met his ultimate sweetheart and future wife Carol Perron. After graduating from Colby, he went on to earn an MBA from Boston University. While attending BU, he traveled as often as possible to Colby where Carol was still studying. They married on June 29, 1954.

Following a short honeymoon, he reported to Fort Dix, New York, to start two years of military service with the Army. After mustering out at Fort Gordon, Georgia, they moved to the Boston area where he spent the rest of his business career. He began his career in the trust department at the National Shawmut Bank in Boston. Subsequently, he entered in the early phase of the booming mutual fund industry as a portfolio manager and rose to become the president and chief investment officer of Keystone Custodian Funds and later, the chief investment officer of Colonial Funds.

During this time, they raised their family in Dover, Massachusetts. Carol and Bill enjoyed traveling immensely and they played golf and tennis and socialized with their many friends at the Wellesley Country Club. Bill and Carol had a long retirement and split their time between Kennebunkport and Naples, Florida. Both Carol and Bill enjoyed the ocean, gardening together and their time in Kennebunkport and Kennebunk for the past 40 years.

He was a member of the South Congregational Church. They loved their times with many friends who became the heart of their social and retirement life. They were members of the Kennebunk River Club and the Arundel Golf Club. In Naples, Bill and Carol were Stevens Ministers at the Naples Congregational Church.

Bill loved to play golf and celebrated his hole in one with his best, golf friends. Bill was devoted to Carol’s care at home during an extended illness that took her in 2018. He also enjoyed spending time with his family including his daughter and “granddog” who moved close by to help support him and Carol when their health failed. His son made several trips to visit from the western part of the country.

He felt very blessed that his two great grandchildren, Lulu and Theo, visited him several times in Kennebunk. He is survived by his two children – Suzanne of Kennebunk, and David and his wife Alison (Martin) of Gardnerville, Nevada; his two grandchildren – April Karras and her husband Angelo of Wilton, Connecticut, and Todd Hennig of Las Vegas, Nevada. He is also survived by his two deeply cherished great-grandchildren – Lulu and Theo Karras of Wilton, Connecticut.

Bill was a gentle, thoughtful and caring man who will be greatly missed and fondly remembered. Friends and family are invited to his funeral service at 1 p.m., Monday, June 20, 2022, at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mission Fund at South Congregational Church, P.O. Box 414, Kennebunkport, ME 04046. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Bill’s Book of Memories page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

