WINDHAM – Richard B. Lewsen Jr., 70, died peacefully with his wife Karen by his side on June 8, 2022.

After graduating from Windham High School in 1970, he dedicated his career to law enforcement. While attending Southern Maine Vocational Technical Institute for law enforcement he started writing grants for Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department and a foot beat on Naples causeway for the summer months. Graduating in 1972 he started with the Sheriff’s Dept. full time until he turned 21, then joined the Maine State Police in 1973. He married Karen Hall in August of 1974, and went on to become the contract deputy for the sheriff’s dept. of the town of Windham that same year.

In October of 1976, Rick was hired as sergeant for the town of Windham’s new full time police department, later becoming lieutenant in 1982 and police chief in 1989- serving as such until his retirement in 2015. While police chief he was accepted, attended and graduated from the 167th class of FBI National academy in Quantico, Va.

Besides all of his accomplishments with Windham Police, Rick enjoyed flying and obtained his pilot’s license in 1987, then purchased a Piper Super Cub and rebuilt it. He loved fishing, boating, snowmobiling, his tractor and excavator, and his cats over the years, especially Baxter.

Growing up on Little Sebago Lake, his love of water was apparent. Fishing, boating and snowmobiling were great pastimes when he wasn’t in the plane. He fell in love with Maine’s largest lake, Moosehead in Greenville, where Karen and Rick started Cottages at Moosehead. When Rick retired in 2015, they moved to Greenville full time to pursue their dreams. Sadly, Rick was diagnosed with Frontal Temporal Dementia in 2018. Karen kept him at home as long as she could and then at the end of 2021, Rick was moved to the caring hands of the staff at Westgate Rehabilitation and Alzheimer’s Acadia unit in Bangor. Many special thanks to the care and attention given by all during his stay.

Rick was predeceased by his parents Edith and Richard Lewsen Sr.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Karen (Hall) Lewsen; brother-in-law, George Hall and his wife, Phyllis; nephews Donald Hall and his wife Elizabeth and Stephen Hall, nieces Stacey Webster and her husband William and Kimberly Babb and her husband Barry; five great-nieces and nephews; and six great-great-nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be at Dolby Blais and Segee Funeral Home, 434 River Rd., Windham on Monday, June 20 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a memorial service beginning at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in Smith Cemetery, Route 202, Windham.

To leave an online condolence or to participate in Rick’s tribute page, please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the

Windham Police Dept.,

375 Gray Rd.,

Windham, ME 04062,

for a memorial of remembrances of fallen police officers.

