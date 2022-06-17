SOUTH PORTLAND — Law enforcement officers took an unnamed man into custody Friday night following a more than two-and-a-half-hour standoff on Briarwood Road in South Portland.

More than 20 officers – including a SWAT team – posted up outside 53 Briarwood Road at about 6:10 p.m. Friday, according to neighbors. Police told the road’s residents to stay inside their homes, though they said they could hear an officer ordering the man inside to leave the building with his arms raised.

Neighbors said they also heard officers fire 12 shots toward the house – which they said sounded like nonlethal rounds or other projectiles – over the course of about an hour, and that sharpshooters had their sights trained on the home. One neighbor had taken a picture of a man wearing a blue hoodie being taken into custody while leaving the house at 8:44 p.m.

The home had been the scene of multiple disturbances requiring police response in the past, neighbors said.

