Who: Biddeford (17-2) vs. Messalonskee (9-11)
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Cony High School, Augusta
Outlook: A team that’s had its sights set on the state final all season will meet another that has been on a playoff run to remember. Biddeford is back in the title game after falling to Skowhegan last season, and punched its ticket with a 2-0 victory over Windham in the South final. The Tigers have been led by pitcher Charlotte Donovan, who had a 1.09 ERA during the regular season while striking out 113 in 77 innings. On offense, Donovan (.549 average), Chantelle Bouchard (.500), Laura Perreault, Baylor Wilkinson and Hannah Gosselin give the Tigers a formidable top five in the lineup. Messalonskee, paced by pitcher Morgan Wills (42 strikeouts in the last three games), started the season with three wins and 11 losses. But the Eagles found life in the playoffs with upsets of No. 5 Lewiston (14-0), No. 1 Brunswick (4-2), No. 5 Bangor (4-2) and No. 2 Skowhegan (10-0). Wills, Maddi Wilson and Izzy Culver have been some of the Eagles’ top hitters throughout the playoff run, which has Messalonskee eyeing its first state title since 2015.
