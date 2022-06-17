TENNIS

Rafael Nadal will try to play at Wimbledon after going “a week without limping” thanks to new treatment on his painful left foot, the 22-time Grand Slam champion said Friday.

“My intention is to play Wimbledon,” Nadal said on his home island of Mallorca. “If things don’t go as I would like, then we will see what will happen. (But) I am happy. I have gone a week without limping.”

Nadal had said after winning his 14th French Open title almost two weeks ago that he was not sure if he could continue to play with the extreme foot pain. He was only able to finish Roland Garros after numbing his foot with painkilling shots, a method that the Spaniard said he would not like to repeat.

The mild improvement to the chronic condition that has bothered him for years came after Nadal visited a clinic in Barcelona last week to receive radiofrequency treatment to the pained nerves.

BERLIN OPEN: Coco Gauff reached the semifinals on grass for the first time after beating Karolina Pliskova 7-5, 6-4 in Berlin to set up a match with Ons Jabeur.

Fourth-ranked Jabeur won against Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-2 to reach the semifinals.

In the other half of the draw, sixth-ranked Maria Sakkari is another first-time semifinalist on grass following her quickfire 6-0, 6-3 win over French Open semifinalist Daria Kasatkina. The Greek player will face Belinda Bencic in the semifinals after she beat Veronika Kudermetova 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

HALLE OPEN: Top-ranked Daniil Medvedev was strong on key points to beat Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2, 6-4 and reach the semifinals in Halle, Germany. Medvedev faced nine break points and saved them all to set up a semifinal with German Oscar Otte.

Otte came through a hard-fought match against Karen Khachanov 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Nick Kyrgios reached the semifinals of back-to-back tournaments as the Australian won against Pablo Carreño Busta 6-4, 6-2.

Kyrgios goes on to play Hubert Hurkacz after the Polish player beat Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4) despite not having any break points on Auger-Aliassime’s serve as the Canadian hit 21 aces.

VENETO OPEN: Top-seeded Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium eased into the semifinals in Gaiba, Italy with another straight-sets victory. Van Uytvanck beat Ylena In-Albon 6-4, 6-2.

Van Uytvanck hasn’t dropped a set this week and will face Harmony Tan in the semifinals after the Frenchwoman beat Ana Bogdan 6-2, 5-7, 6-3.

The other semifinal pits sixth-seeded Diane Parry against former world No. 5 Sara Errani. Parry beat Tatjana Maria 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 and Errani saw off Kateryna Baindl 7-6 (4), 6-4.

QUEEN’S CLUB: Matteo Berrettini is back into the semifinals in London and still hasn’t lost since his return to competitive play after three months out with a hand injury.

The second-seeded Italian beat Tommy Paul 6-4, 6-2 and will play Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands for a place in the final at the grass-court tournament.

Van de Zandschulp, who is unseeded and ranked No. 29, beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain 6-2, 6-4.

The other semifinal will be between Marin Cilic, the two-time champion from Croatia, and Filip Krajinovic of Serbia.

Cilic beat qualifier Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland 7-6 (2), 6-4 and Krajinovic recovered to eliminate the remaining British hope, Ryan Peniston, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

COLLEGES

BASEBALL: National home run leader Ivan Melendez of Texas won the Dick Howser Trophy as the outstanding player in college baseball.

Melendez’s 32 home runs are most in Division I since 2003. He leads the nation with 94 RBI and an .886 slugging percentage.

The junior from El Paso, Texas, is the fourth Longhorn to win the Howser Trophy. Other Texas players to win it were Brooks Kieschnick (1992-93), Scott Bryant (1989) and Taylor Jungmann (2011).

BASKETBALL: Longtime Davidson Coach Bob McKillop is retiring, ending a run that included coaching NBA star Stephen Curry with the Wildcats and ranking among the Division I men’s basketball’s winningest active coaches.

McKillop announced his retirement at a campus news conference, effective at the end of the month. His son, associate head coach and former Wildcats player Matt McKillop, will take over as coach after working on his father’s staff as an assistant since 2008.

Bob McKillop won 634 games with 10 trips to the NCAA Tournament in his 33 seasons with the Wildcats, now in the Atlantic-10 Conference. The school named its court after McKillop in 2014.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: Former NASCAR driver and Fox Sports analyst Clint Bowyer struck and killed a pedestrian on a highway in southwest Missouri earlier this month, police said.

The crash occurred June 5 on an exit ramp off of U.S 54 near Osage Beach, Missouri, according to a crash report from Lake Ozark police.

Bowyer, a native of Emporia, Kansas, stopped immediately after the collision and called 911, police said. The woman, 47-year-old Mary Jane Simmons, of Camdenton, died at the scene.

WRESTLING

WWE: Vince McMahon is stepping down as CEO and chairman of WWE during an an investigation into alleged misconduct involving the longtime leader and public face of the organization.

McMahon will continue to oversee WWE’s creative content during the investigation, World Wrestling Entertainment said, and named McMahon’s daughter, Stephanie, as interim CEO and chairwoman.

Vince McMahon will appear on its live show “SmackDown” later Friday, WWE said on Twitter after it announced the changes in leadership.

The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that WWE was investigating an alleged $3 million payment from McMahon to a departing female employee following a consensual affair.

