GORHAM — Down to its final out, Ellsworth rallied with help from Freeport fielding miscues to win the Class B baseball state championship with a 3-2 victory Saturday afternoon at the University of Southern Maine.

The Eagles (19-1) won their second state title in three years, having also beaten Freeport 2-0 in 2019.

Seeking its first state title, Freeport took a 2-0 lead into the seventh at Ed Flaherty Field. The Falcons had fallen short in the state final in 2016, 2019 and 2021.

After Nathan Abbott struck out the first Ellsworth batter of the seventh, the wheels came off for Freeport. A single by Michael Palmer and consecutive infield errors made it 2-1. After another strikeout, Hunter Curtis delivered a single to center that scored the tying and go-ahead runs when the ball was misplayed in the outfield.

Freeport responded with a pair of two-out singles in the bottom of the seventh, but Ellsworth shortstop Peter Keblinsky scooped a grounder and stepped on second base for the forceout that ended the contest.

Kempton Von Glinsky-Gregoire led Freeport with two hits and scored both runs.

This story will be updated.

