AUGUSTA — Thornton Academy won its first baseball state championship in nail-biting fashion, beating Bangor, 1-0, on chilly, overcast Saturday at Morton Field.

Cody Bowker, who earned the win with four innings of scoreless relief, scored the game’s only run. He drew a two-out walk in the third, advanced to second on a wild pitch that skidded only a few feet away, and scored on an error.

Bowker came on in the fourth with runners on the corners and no outs in relief of Thornton starter Josh Kopetski (one hit, no runs, three walks). Bowker, the Maine Gatorade Player of the Year, shut the door with a shallow fly to center and two strikeouts.

In the fifth, Thornton’s Henry Lausier – who moved to center field when Bowker took the mound – made a critical defensive play to preserve the shutout. With Bangor lead-off hitter Colton Trisch on first after a sharp single, Ryan Howard drove a Bowker fastball to deep right-center that appeared headed for a game-tying extra-base hit. Lausier, running with his back to the infield, made a diving catch to end the inning.

Over the final two innings, Bowker shut down Bangor in order, recording four of his seven strikeouts to finish Thornton’s 20-1 season.

Bangor starter Wyatt Stevens went the distance, limiting Thornton to three hits. It was the second straight year the Rams (18-2) lost in the state final by a run.

This marked the first time Thornton Academy appeared in a baseball state championship game since the Maine Principals’ Association went to a statewide playoff format in 1971.

