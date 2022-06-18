I am baffled whenever I hear Republicans complaining about high gas prices. They should be absolutely thrilled with higher gas prices. From all I have ever seen, Republicans are all too happy to accept campaign contributions from the oil and gas companies. They must be thrilled that these private companies are making massive record profits right now.

The Republicans have long sung the praises of big business and unhindered free market capitalism. Well, if the private big business oil companies can sell their product for very high prices and make massive profits with their executives making massive multi-million dollar salaries, then high gas prices should have them dancing for joy in the streets.

Republicans praise big corporations and their multi-millionaire executives as “The Job Creators.” So, can Republicans please explain to us why they are complaining about high gas prices on the one hand while they adore big oil companies, their campaign contributions, and their record profits on the other?

James Bilancia

Brewer

