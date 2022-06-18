I had the privilege recently to be with my grandchildren at a baseball game – their first – and after the final out there was an opportunity for them, and hundreds of other children, to run the bases inside the stadium.

We adults lined up with them and there was no impatience, no cutting in line and everybody knew they were going to get their turn. There was no talk of politics, nor abortion nor gun control – no MAGA nor Black Lives Matter hats.

As I watched the kids circling the base paths, I had an insight as to why this was such a moment of respite from a world about which I can no longer feel optimistic. It was the kids! All of us who had brought them or their parents into this world were putting them first.

And then I had an epiphany: If doing something this simple for our children made us act and feel we were doing something right, why shouldn’t we have those responsible for making decisions that will impact our kids’ present as well as their future have to make those decisions in front of their kids and grandkids?

If a member of Congress wants to vote for or against sane gun laws or serious policies to deal with climate change, have them do it with their youngest offspring sitting on their lap!

Or maybe our politicians should have to run the bases and if their progeny can beat their elders around to home plate, then the youngsters should be allowed to cast the votes!

Peter Imber

Camden

