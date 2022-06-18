They took God out of our schools and let the Devil in. He locked the door behind him and there is no locksmith on duty. He slaughtered innocent, precious little children and adults, and the spineless weasels of our government do nothing to stop this carnage. Like that old saying, if something stinks or isn’t right, then “follow the money.” The trail will lead us to those who sold out their soul to the Devil.

I pray God has blessed these innocent victims with eternal happiness and bless their families with the strength they need to live on without fallen children and adults.

I’m an old U.S. Marine and had the greatest respect for my M1 rifle, which belongs on the rifle range or on the battlefield during wartime and not in our society. So wrong!

Toby Koles

Saco

