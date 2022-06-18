BRUNSWICK – Jean (Olson) Corbett of Brunswick, died on June 10, 2022.

Jean was born on April 20, 1942 in Worcester, Mass. to Francis Olson and Mabel (Bingham) Olson. She attended Northeastern University and earned a bachelor’s degree from Worcester State College. For much of her professional career she worked as a paralegal and a legal investigator.

Jean loved her family. She was everyone’s favorite aunt and took great pride in introducing her young nieces and nephews to both Santa Mouse and Mickey Mouse. She relished days by the ocean, particularly at Cape Cod, was passionate about politics, and loved finding a good bargain. Rare was a stranger who didn’t become a friend.

Jean will be sadly missed by her daughter, Heather Corbett, and her son-in-law, Todd Bamford, of Brunswick; her sister, Kathleen (Olson) Carey and her brother-in-law, Stephen Carey, also of Brunswick, her brother, Michael Olson and her sister-in-law, Patricia (Burgess) Olson, of Exeter, N.H.; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Robert Olson.

A celebration of life will be private.

The family would like to thank the staff of both The McLellan in Brunswick and Androscoggin Home HealthCare and Hospice in Lewiston, Maine for the compassionate care they provided.

Memorial donations may be made to

Planned Parenthood.

