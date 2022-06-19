“One of the books on my bedside table right now is ‘Remodelista in Maine – A Design Lover’s Guide to Inspired, Down-to-Earth Style’ by Annie P. Quigley. Some old family friends known as ‘The Davids’ on the island of North Haven are featured in it, as is another pal, environmentalist Severine Von Tscharner Fleming, who publishes the literary journal, ‘The New Farmer’s Almanac’ and lives Down East in Pembroke. The photos by Greta Rybus are unbelievably beautiful and soothing before I nod off at night, and the list of design-forward destinations to explore in Maine are a must-see. I particularly enjoy some of the practical tips and easy craft projects like pressed seaweed prints, driftwood hooks and making balsam fir pillows.

“Also on my bedside table is the new novel ‘The Candy House’ by Jennifer Egan. I’m supposed to read it before my June 23 book club. Apparently, it’s about memory and the tools of social technology to create access to anything and everything. I liked the Black Mirror series on television, but do I want to fall asleep going down a rabbit hole of everything, everywhere all at once, like the popular new movie (‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’) that is an intense volcanic eruption of the senses?” — DINAH MINOT, South Portland

Mainers, please email to tell us about the book on your bedside table right now. In a paragraph or two, describe the book and be sure to tell us what drew you to it. We want to hear what you are reading and why. Send your selection to [email protected], and we may use it as a future Bedside Table.