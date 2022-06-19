FICTION

Hardcover

1. “Big Truck Little Island,” by Chris Van Dusen (Candlewick)

2. “Goodnight Maine,” by Adam Gamble (Our World of Books)

3. “Either/Or,” by Elif Batuman (Penguin)

4. “Sea of Tranquility,” by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf)

5. “The Circus Ship,” by Chris Van Dusen (Candlewick)

6. “Wings of Fire: The Flames of Hope,” by Tui T. Sutherland (Scholastic)

7. “Lucky Turtle,” by Bill Roorbach (Algonquin)

8. “Two Nights in Lisbon,” by Chris Pavone (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)

9. “How to be Eaten,” by Maria Adelmann (Little Brown)

10. “The Lincoln Highway,” by Amor Towles (Viking)

Paperback

1. “The Guest List,” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)

2. “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous,” by Ocean Vuong (Penguin)

3. “Book Lovers,” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

4. “Beautiful World, Where Are You,” by Sally Rooney (Picador)

5. “Conversations with Friends,” by Sally Rooney (Hogarth)

6. “Oh William!,” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)

7. “The Verifiers,” by Jane Pek (Vintage)

8. “The Plot,” by Jean Hanff Korelitz (Celadon)

9. “Klara and the Sun,” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Vintage)

10. “A Gentleman in Moscow,” by Amor Towles (Penguin)

NONFICTION

Advertisement

Hardcover

1. “Breaking Bread,” edited by Deborah Joy Corey & Debra Spark (Beacon)

2. “Happy-Go-Lucky,” by David Sedaris (Little Brown)

3. “Phasers on Stun!,” by Ryan Britt (Plume)

4. “Crying in H Mart,” by Michelle Zauner (Knopf)

5. “Did Ye Hear Mammy Died,” by Séamas O’Reilly (Little Brown)

6. “Downeast,” by Gigi Georges (Harper)

7. “Dirt Road Revival,” by Chloe Maxmin & Canyon Woodward

8. “A Carnival of Snackery,” by David Sedaris (Little Brown)

9. “Atlas of the Heart,” by Brené Brown (Random House)

10. “The Dawn of Everything,” by David Graeber & David Wengrow (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)

Paperback

1. “A Swim in a Pond in the Rain,” by George Saunders (Random House)

2. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed)

3. “The Ride of Her Life,” by Elizabeth Letts (Ballantine)

4. “Mill Town,” by Kerri Arsenault (St. Martin’s)

5. “Take It Easy,” by John Duncan (Islandport)

6. “Sigh, Gone,” by Phuc Tran (Flatiron)

7. “Walking Through History,” by Paul J. Ledman (Next Steps)

8. “Between Two Kingdoms,” by Suleika Jaouad (Random House)

9. “Women and Other Monsters,” by Jess Zimmerman (Beacon)

10. “Pop Song,” by Larissa Pham (Catapult)

— Longfellow Books, Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »