The world is “on fire” these days with inflation, gas and food prices, Ukraine, the stock market – the list goes on and on.

And, so what did I do this past week to escape this “reality” for a few hours? I traveled to the Bowdoin campus to see the Maine State Musical Theatre’s “The Sound of Music.” I expected to be drawn in during this familiar musical, but I didn’t expect a production that was uniformly polished with talent that continually made my jaw drop and my clapping hands sore.

The production reminded me that despite the troubles in our lives, if we can scrounge up enough money and avoid some vices for a week or so (e.g., donuts, takeout and cigarettes immediately come to mind), we can escape – just like the von Trapp family did in this nostalgic and I-still-can-recite-the-words-to-the-songs musical.

So many small and large company sponsors helped stage this production (Press Herald, the Great Impasta, Bill Dodge and others) and as a Mainer, I am so appreciative of their financial support.

I know there are options for Mainers to leave the real world behind for a few hours. But, if you’re searching for some time where you can watch Broadway-level talent, where the people around you smile for several hours, and where you’re helping to preserve a Maine “gem,” I suggest visiting a MSMT production and prepare yourself for the escape that is badly needed these days.

Rich West

Cape Elizabeth

