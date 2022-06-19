An AR-15 is a long-range offensive weapon, effective at killing people hundreds of yards away. That’s offensive, not defensive.

In 2017, 60 people were killed and 800 or more people injured in the Las Vegas shooting. The killer was 64 years old, didn’t have a record that would have prevented him from owning weapons. He fired down on a crowd 32 stories below, and accidentally locking himself out of a second room also filled with guns and ammo. In the Florida Pulse nightclub attack, 49 people were killed and more than that wounded. It’s not just schools. Even if every adult is also armed, we are helpless from long range attacks.

We can’t “harden” schools, concerts, beaches, shopping malls, parks without also destroying liberty and pursuits of happiness.

“Come and Take It” flags represent gun owners threatening to dominate us all with violence. And their fire power increases, they could shoot us as we wait in line to vote.

Democracy is the opposite of “might makes right.” Our free way of life can’t survive laws that enable domestic terrorism. Freedom isn’t freedom where it requires us to lock ourselves indoors and wear body armor outdoors.

Are there any good guys with guns? I can’t hear you.

Jenny Ruth Yasi

Freeport

