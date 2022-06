SANFORD – Barbara Folsom Boyle, 95, passed away on Wednesday, March 2, at St. Andre Health Care in Biddeford.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 11:00 at the North Parish Congregational Church, 895 Main St., Sanford.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.

Guest Book