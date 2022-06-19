A bomb threat that was received Sunday afternoon by Maine Medical Center forced Maine’s largest hospital to temporarily cancel all patient visitations.

But at 6:30 p.m., the hospital announced that Portland police and Maine State Police, working in conjunction with MMC’s safety and security teams, had cleared the hospital of any threats. As a result, the hospital reopened to patient visitations Sunday evening.

“After investigating a bomb threat at Maine Medical Center the hospital has been cleared. The investigation into this incident is ongoing,” Portland police said in a statement posted on its Facebook page Sunday evening. Portland police thanked the state police for assisting.

The incident started around 3 p.m. Sunday when the Portland hospital announced that its switchboard received a threat. At the time, the hospital did not disclose the nature of the threat. The hospital was not evacuated, according to a spokesman, but patient visitations were canceled.

Incorporated in 1868, MMC is the state’s largest medical center. It is licensed for 700 beds and employs more than 9,600 people.

