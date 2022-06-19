A bomb threat that was received Sunday afternoon by Maine Medical Center forced Maine’s largest hospital to temporarily cancel all patient visitations.
But at 6:30 p.m., the hospital announced that Portland police and Maine State Police, working in conjunction with MMC’s safety and security teams, had cleared the hospital of any threats. As a result, the hospital reopened to patient visitations Sunday evening.
“After investigating a bomb threat at Maine Medical Center the hospital has been cleared. The investigation into this incident is ongoing,” Portland police said in a statement posted on its Facebook page Sunday evening. Portland police thanked the state police for assisting.
The incident started around 3 p.m. Sunday when the Portland hospital announced that its switchboard received a threat. At the time, the hospital did not disclose the nature of the threat. The hospital was not evacuated, according to a spokesman, but patient visitations were canceled.
Incorporated in 1868, MMC is the state’s largest medical center. It is licensed for 700 beds and employs more than 9,600 people.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.