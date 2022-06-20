SCARBOROUGH — Scarborough voters went to the polls on June 14 with the chance to weigh in on several issues, including a special Town Council election.

In addition, Andrew Gattine defeated Scarborough Town Councilor Jean-Marie Caterina in the Democratic primary for State District House seat 126. The total vote was 334-224.

The election for the Democratic nominee for State House District 126 was held on June 14. District 126 encompasses parts of Scarborough, Westbrook, and Saco. Scarborough voted 160-139, Westbrook 70-26, and Saco 104-59 in Gattine’s favor.

Gattine will face Republican Leslie Smith of Saco in the Nov. 8 election.

Throughout the campaign, Gattine said, the topics of affordable housing and school budgets often came up.

When talking to residents during the campaigning process, Gattine said. “people are worried about the cost of housing and health care, whether their kids are going to get a quality education, whether the Supreme Court is going to take away control over their health care decisions, and what kind of a planet we are going to leave to our children and grandchildren.”

If elected in November, Gattine said, he would work to address those issues. He previously stated that he would continue to focus on ensuring seniors and schools are taken care of in the budget and work to keep property taxes low. One of the major concerns he hears about when campaigning is the need for affordable housing. To that end, he said he supports tax incentives for affordable housing developers.

Gattine, 59, served in the state House of Representatives for eight years before being termed out in 2020. He also served on the Westbrook City Council from 2004-2010 and is currently chairperson of the Maine Democratic Party, according to the Portland Press Herald. He plans to carry the experience he’s gained throughout his political career with him.

“I have served in Augusta before, in situations where Democrats controlled the executive branch and legislative branch, and I’ve served in Augusta where those dynamics are a bit more mixed,” Gattine told the Press Herald. “There are people who I deal with in my political life who I strongly disagree with, but I never, ever close the door on anybody.”

Scarborough voters overwhelmingly approved the school budget 2,115-915.

Scarborough voters approved the school department’s planned budget of $51.9 million, a $2.2 million increase from this year. Drivers to the rise include creating four new positions and an uptick in health insurance, energy, and fuel costs. Roughly 80 percent of the total budget is allocated for personnel costs.

Residents also elected to continue voting at the polls on the school budget for another three years, with 2,143 yes votes and 867 voting no.

Nicholas McGee won the Town Council seat for Scarborough, defeating Peter J. Freilinger and Martin Topol with 1,376 votes. Freilinger 1,182 had voted, and Topol had 273 votes.

During the Town Council meeting held on June 15, councilors unanimously voted to certify the election results and welcomed Councilor-elect Nicholas McGee.

“I want to congratulate all of the candidates that put themselves out there yesterday,” said Town Manager Thomas Hall. “Our turnout was fairly light, just over 3,000 ballots cast, but I want to acknowledge and appreciate the candidates putting themselves out there. I certainly want to congratulate Councilor-elect McGee for his successful campaign to get on the council. I look forward to working with you.”

McGee will have an induction ceremony in the upcoming weeks. Councilors will determine when the induction happens at the next Town Council meeting.

“The next time we meet we will arrange a special meeting and that will be your induction into office,” said Council Chair John Cloutier.

