Maine’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have ebbed slightly over the last 10 days, dropping again on Monday to total of 126 patients statewide.

The patient count declined from 127 on Sunday. Of those hospitalized Monday morning, 21 were in critical care and six were on ventilators.

Hospitalizations have have gradually declined over the past month after reaching 231 on May 17.

The state does not report new cases on Mondays because processing is paused on weekends. Maine’s seven-day average of new cases is now 228, a number that doesn’t include all of the people who are testing positive at home and are not included in official counts.

Since the pandemic began, Maine has recorded 267,707 cases and 2,408 deaths, according to the most recent state data.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: