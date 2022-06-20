Chebeague Island
Wed. 6/29 6 p.m. Stone Wharf Meeting
Cumberland
Tues. 6/28 9:30 a.m. Communications Committee
Durham
Thur. 6/23 6:30 p.m. Historic District Commission Eureka Center
Tues. 6/28 6:30 p.m. Select Board
Thur. 6/30 6:30 p.m. Town Manager Hiring Committee Town Office
Falmouth
Thur. 6/23 4 p.m. Recycling and Energy Committee
Mon. 6/27 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission Town Hall
Tues. 6/28 6:30 p.m. Board of Zoning Appeals Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 6/29 6 p.m. Mackworth Island Assessment and Planning Town Hall
Freeport
Thur. 6/23 6 p.m. Downtown Freeport Task Force
Mon. 6/27 6 p.m. Police Advisory Committee Town Hall
Thur. 6/30 6 p.m. Shellfish Conservation Commission Workshop Town Hall
North Yarmouth
Thur. 6/23 6:30 p.m. Economic Development and Sustainability Committee Wescustogo
Pownal
Mon. 6/27 6:30 p.m. Select Board Mallett Hall
Mon. 6/27 7 p.m. Town Meeting Elementary School
Yarmouth
Mon. 6/27 6 p.m. Historic Preservation Committee Community Room/Zoom
Tues. 6/28 3 p.m. Complete Streets Advisory Committee Community Room/Zoom
Tues. 6/28 5 p.m. Harbor and Waterfront Committee Community Room
Tues. 6/28 6 p.m. Community Visioning Kickoff Log Cabin/Zoom
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
