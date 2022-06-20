Chebeague Island

Wed.  6/29  6 p.m.  Stone Wharf Meeting

Cumberland

Tues.  6/28  9:30 a.m.  Communications Committee

Durham

Thur.  6/23  6:30 p.m.  Historic District Commission  Eureka Center

Tues.  6/28  6:30 p.m.  Select Board

Thur.  6/30  6:30 p.m.  Town Manager Hiring Committee  Town Office

Falmouth

Thur.  6/23  4 p.m.  Recycling and Energy Committee

Mon.  6/27  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission  Town Hall

Tues.  6/28  6:30 p.m.  Board of Zoning Appeals  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  6/29  6 p.m.  Mackworth Island Assessment and Planning  Town Hall

Freeport

Thur.  6/23  6 p.m.  Downtown Freeport Task Force

Mon.  6/27  6 p.m.  Police Advisory Committee  Town Hall

Thur.  6/30  6 p.m.  Shellfish Conservation Commission Workshop  Town Hall

North Yarmouth

Thur.  6/23  6:30 p.m.  Economic Development and Sustainability Committee  Wescustogo

Pownal

Mon.  6/27  6:30 p.m.  Select Board  Mallett Hall

Mon.  6/27  7 p.m.  Town Meeting  Elementary School

Yarmouth

Mon.  6/27  6 p.m.  Historic Preservation Committee  Community Room/Zoom

Tues.  6/28  3 p.m.  Complete Streets Advisory Committee  Community Room/Zoom

Tues.  6/28  5 p.m.  Harbor and Waterfront Committee  Community Room

Tues.  6/28  6 p.m.  Community Visioning Kickoff  Log Cabin/Zoom

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

