Scarborough High School student Yuliya Buturlia has won first place the 2022 Tyler Technologies Maine App Challenge, a contest that challenges students to show off their skills and creativity by building a mobile application.

Buturlia is the creator of ScheduleStorm, an app that allows students to easily schedule meetings with their teachers. The awards were announced during an event Saturday at the Gulf of Maine Research Institute in Portland.

Second place went to Frazier Dougherty of Yarmouth High School, who created Train ME 2, an elevated workout app that allows users to create customizable workouts or choose from a database of premade workouts.

Third place was awarded to Ian Lajoie of Biddeford Regional Center for Technology for Quick Work, an app that helps users easily find videos and information from experts on how to troubleshoot problems with their vehicle.

The three winners were rewarded with college scholarships totaling $10,000 in 529 college savings plans. Tyler also gifted tablets to the students who completed the first 50 submissions.

In addition, a guaranteed internship interview will be given for the top 10 submission participants following each student’s college sophomore year.

“The annual Maine App Challenge allows for students to explore the world of software design and development in a creative and fun way,” said Chris Hepburn, president of Tyler’s enterprise group, in a statement. “The students’ application designs are always interesting and innovative, and we were pleased to be able to honor our winners in person this year. We hope that this contest inspires future technology professionals in the great state of Maine.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: