Democrats Andrea Berry, Amy Haile and Kate Perrin, who ran a joint campaign for Select Board in North Yarmouth, all prevailed at the polls, according to results posted by the town.

The three women ran separate races but encouraged residents to vote for all of them over their opponents.

Berry and Haile handily beat incumbents David Reed and James Moulton as well as fellow newcomer Paul Whitmarsh, all Republicans, for three-year terms, receiving 636 and 624 votes respectively. Whitmarsh came in third with 493 votes, Reed received 409 votes and Moulton trailed with 248.

Perrin beat Republican Kevin Robinson for a one-year seat on the Select Board, 686-593.

“We are humbled and excited to provide what North Yarmouth residents seem to be asking for: a change in the tone and professionalism of our town’s government,” the women said in a joint statement. “We are ready to help navigate the changes that are facing all towns across Maine in a way that works best for North Yarmouth.

“This is also a historic moment for our town, in one election, we have increased the number of women elected to serve on the Select Board since 1680 from nine to 12.”

Advertisement

In a previous interview with The Forecaster, Berry, who is the executive director for North Yarmouth-based nonprofit Wild Seed Project, said the town should develop an open space plan that prioritizes conserving land.

“The response to development we see is because of what a new development looks like, barren ground, sparse plants,” said Berry, who is 41. “I believe that nature can help us all feel like it’s a rural place even if there’s a house behind those trees. We can still maintain forested lands and make sure open spaces that are put into developments are usable and visible.”

Haile, who is 49 and works at the University of New England, told The Forecaster that recent negativity in town is one of the main reasons she chose to run.

She said she would look into restructuring zoning to find a “middle ground” on development, with different building caps for different areas.

Perrin, a 38-year-old clinical social worker, said in a prior interview there has been a disconnect between longtime North Yarmouth families and new residents, and everyone needs to communicate more effectively “in order to bridge that gap.”

She said she is in favor of listening to “proven, professional expertise” when it comes to analyzing sustainable growth in North Yarmouth.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: